5-star quarterback Julian Lewis reclassifies from 2026 to 2025

One of the nation’s top high school quarterback prospects is planning to graduate a year early. Julian Lewis, a five-star QB from Carrollton High School (Ga.), announced he is reclassifying to the class of 2025 and will enter next year as a senior.

The USC Trojans commit was the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the class of 2026 prior to the announcement. Now, he’s second on 247Sports Composite’s 2025 ranking, behind only Bryce Underwood (who committed to LSU).

Lewis has dominated high school football through his two years of play, entering as one of the best players out of the gate. As a freshman, he threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as he led Carrollton to a 14-1 record, according to MaxPreps. As a sophomore, he passed for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns and only two interceptions as Carrolton went 11-2.

Sportscenter Next posted some highlights on Instagram:

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Lewis committed to USC in August. He had offers from 37 programs, according to 247Sports, and on his Instagram listed Alabama and Georgia specifically as other schools he passed on to choose the Trojans.

Lewis released a statement to ESPN:

“Since I was 7 years old, one of my goals has been to play Division I football. Through hard work and sacrifice that goal has become a reality. I have been blessed to have two good seasons under Coach Joey King and I have confidence that after this coming season I will be ready to compete at the next level. So, after much prayer and talking with my family, coaches and trainers I will be reclassifying to the class of 2025.

ESPN ranked him as the top player in the class of 2026 and a better quarterback than Underwood.

