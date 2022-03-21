5-star quarterback impressed with Billy Napier’s development abilities

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore visited Florida for the first time last week and sounds like coach Billy Napier and Co. made a strong first impression on the Detriot-based signal-caller when he caught up with 247Sports afterward. Moore currently sits as the No. 6 overall prospect and the third-best at his position, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Moore visited the Gators this past week with a flurry of other prospects that were a part of the Football Hotbed tour. Napier and his coaching staff quickly got him on campus after offering him the week prior to his visit.

He said he enjoyed putting names to faces with Napier and off-the-field analyst Ryan O’Hara, who have led the charge for Florida in Moore’s recruitment so far.

During the visit, they spent a significant part of it breaking down Florida’s offense to Moore. He said he likes their system because it’s simple and tries to get the ball into the hands of playmakers just like his high school does. He was also intrigued by O’Hara and Napier’s track record of developing quarterbacks.

Napier plans to call plays on offense for the Gators and also work hands-on with the quarterbacks. Moore added having a head coach working directly with him is something that stands out to him.

When examing Florida from a big picture standpoint in Moore’s recruitment, he said he thinks highly of the Gators because of their coaching staff and the university’s status as a top-five public institution.

Moore said he wants to make a decision before the start of his senior season but hasn’t put together an official leaderboard yet.

Related

Florida impresses this 4-star safety during his weekend visit Florida receives four crystal ball predictions for this 5-star CB Emory Jones officially announces transfer portal decision, thanks Gator Nation Patrick Toney not intimated by being young coordinator in SEC Orange and Blue spring game pushed up a couple of days

List

Take a look at Florida's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Story continues

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.