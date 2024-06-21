5-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood returning to LSU this weekend

The No. 1 player in America will be back in Baton Rouge once again this weekend.

According to On3’s Shea Dixon, five-star quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Underwood and his family will be taking another visit to campus for the Tigers’ Friday Night Lights camp. The Belleville, Michigan, prospect ranks as the top overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite and On3 industry rankings.

Underwood seems to be locked in with the Tigers. Since he committed back on Jan. 6, he’s taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge while visiting no other program, including nearby Michigan, which was once considered the favorite to land him under Jim Harbaugh.

Im back home this weekend 🐯🐯#LETSSGeauxxxxx — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) June 21, 2024

Underwood headlines a 12-man 2025 LSU class that ranks No. 2 nationally. If he ultimately signs with the Tigers, he would be the highest-rated quarterback ever to do so.

