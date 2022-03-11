5-star quarterback from California gets Florida offer

Florida and coach Billy Napier expanded their quarterback board again on Wednesday when they offered five-star Nico Iamaleava out of California. However, at this juncture in the recruiting cycle, the Gators still have Arch Manning, Christopher Vizzina and Marcus Stokes at the top of their board. Iamaleava is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit, according to the On3 Consensus.

For Florida, he is the third quarterback it has offered this week along with five-star Dante Moore and four-star Dylan Lonergan.

On his Instagram, he said it was Napier and area recruiter Keary Colbert who extended the scholarship offer.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Florida,” Iamaleava wrote. “Thank you Coach Napier and Coach Colbert for giving me the opportunity to further my education.”

Moore is expected to visit the Swamp later this month, according to On3.

Even with all these offers flying out, Florida fans shouldn’t panic about losing traction for its top targets. The coaching staff is just likely doing its due diligence.

Related

In-state 4-star WR sets date for March visit to the Swamp This big-time 4-star OT plans to visit Florida next week Florida offers 4-star offensive tackle out of Palmetto State Visit pushed back for one of Florida's top running back targets This highly-touted 4-star QB will make a trip to Florida in March

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.