5-star QB set to visit Florida for the first time this weekend

Florida has been recruiting a flurry of top quarterbacks during the 2023 recruiting cycle, including the likes of Arch Manning, Christopher Vizzina, Dylan Lonergan and Marcus Stokes. Another name the Gators have made headway for is five-star quarterback Dante Moore.

247Sports reported Wednesday that the Detroit native plans to visit the Swamp this weekend. Coach Billy Napier and off-the-field analyst Ryan O’Hara have made up a lot of ground for Moore since offering him on March 9. Moore is ranked the sixth overall prospect and the third-best at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

In his junior season, 247Sports says Moore completed 73% of his passes for 3,047 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading his team to a 13-1 record and a Michigan state championship.

Since the calendar flipped to 2022, he has visited Miami, Michigan State, Michigan and LSU so far.

247Sports also reports that despite a lack of a set decision date that he would like to make one during the spring or summer following some more visits.

