5-star QB recruiting target sets official visit date to Florida

The recruiting trail is blazing hot as the summer months begin to roll in, and for Florida football, June looks like it will be hopping for Billy Napier and his staff. After spending the spring season hobnobbing with the top prospects in the nation both on and off campus, the Gators are getting set to host a laundry list of coveted recruits over the next month looking to lure them to the Swamp.

Among those set to swing through Gainesville this month is coveted 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada out of Pittsburg, California, who recently had an “eye-opening” unofficial visit to UF where he spent two days getting to know the program better. On Thursday – a week after his stop — his father Harlen told 247Sports that he and his son plan on visiting the Gators from June 7-9.

The younger Rashada offered the following to 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins after the previous visit.

“I was really impressed with everything they had to offer and really enjoyed getting to know [Florida head coach Billy] Napier and [quarterbacks analyst Ryan] O’Hara. They’re good guys and very smart when it comes to the quarterback position. For me, [quarterback] development is a big part of my decision and I think that’s a strength with those guys and why I have so much interest right now.”

The 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pounder’s commitment date is set for June 18, choosing from a final seven of Florida, California, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M. He currently has official visits set to see the Texas A&M Aggies from June 3-5 as well as LSU from June 5-7 in addition to UF.

Rashada is the No. 30 prospect overall and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite which gives him a five-star rating, while the On3 Consensus has him at No. 58 and No. 7, respectively, and a four-star rating. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Florida overtaking Oregon to lead his suitors with a 26.6% chance of landing him with the Ducks dropping to 22.6% and Texas A&M in third at 19.4%.

