5-star QB and key Oregon target to visit Eugene for Ducks’ spring game

When Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning laid out his recruiting plan for the spring, it centered around getting some of the best athletes in the nation to Eugene on April 23rd for the spring game. It was in that setting that Lanning wanted to show the nation what Oregon could be, and wow the recruits with the energy of Autzen Stadium.

It looks like Lanning is going to get his wish, with news coming out that 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the third-best unsigned QB in the 2023 class, will be coming to Eugene for a visit that weekend.

According to a report from On3 Recruiting (subscription needed), Rashada is looking forward to seeing Oregon once again after developing a nice relationship with the coaching staff on a visit earlier this year.

“I’m pretty close with their coaching staff, with all of them from the offensive coordinator (Kenny Dillingham) to the running backs coach (Carlos Locklyn) to the defensive staff. I’ll be up there for the spring game,” Rashada told On3.

Going into the spring, the Ducks had their sites set on a trio of big-time quarterback recruits; Nico Iamaleava Jr., Dante Moore, and Rashada, all of whom are 5-star prospects. With Iamaleava committing to the Tennessee Volunteers, it has left Moore and Rashada as Oregon’s top QB targets. While we expect the Ducks to go after Moore in a strong way this spring as well, it’s been clear through their actions and the retweets of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham on Twitter that Oregon is very intent on getting Rashada to Eugene.

That’s going to happen, and it’s coming on one of the biggest days of the season for the Ducks.

