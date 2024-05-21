5-star QB Julian Lewis sets official visit to Colorado Buffaloes

Julian Lewis, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025—who reclassified from the 2026 group—is headed to Boulder, Colorado, for an official visit with head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes program.

He made the announcement via X:

The Carrollton (Ga.) play-caller made a hard commitment to USC in August 2023 but has since considered other possible NCAA options, which includes official stops at Indiana, Auburn, and another trip to Los Angeles to meet with the Trojans.

Lewis has turned heads in a tough Georgia high school football landscape as a sophomore, mixing crafty escapability with decent arm talent — a combo that has college scouts not showing much concern for the 6-foot-1 talent’s frame.

The numbers speak volumes, too, with a 2023 stat line of 186-of-280 passes completed for 3,094 yards, 48 TDs and 2 INTs. And at the next level, the overall package Lewis brings with him is a solid fit for any offensive coordinator looking to build on a spread attack.

Will he de-commit from the Trojans and Lincoln Riley and provide the top-tier follow-up act to Shedeur Sanders?

The buzz has undoubtedly grown from rumors to what should be heavy speculation as the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist meets with the newly minted Big 12 team on June 21.

