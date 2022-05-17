5-star QB Jaden Rashada lists Oregon Ducks inside top-7
Fresh off of a visit to the city of Eugene over the weekend to spend time with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff, 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada had an announcement on Tuesday.
He released his top-7, and the Ducks were placed prominently in the mix, alongside LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, Cal, and Texas A&M.
Oregon has been in the mix for Rashada for several months now as they look to add a top QB prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. It was thought that they had a good shot to land 5-star Nico Iamaleava Jr. before he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but now they are strongly recruiting both Rashada and fellow 5-star QB Dante Moore, who was also recently on campus in Eugene.
Rashada has said that he plans to take several visits over the summer and announce his commitment in the coming year, but he is going through with the entire process, so we shouldn’t expect any more major news for a little bit.
Jaden Rashada’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
95
CA
QB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
QB
ESPN
4
87
CA
QB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
QB
247 Composite
5
0.9856
CA
QB
Vitals
Hometown
Pittsburg, California
Projected Position
Pro-Style Quarterback
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on September 25th, 2021
Visited Oregon on May 13-15, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels
LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Florida Gators
Cal Golden Bears
BREAKING: Elite ‘23 QB Jaden Rashada is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’4 188 QB from Pittsburg, CA will announce his commitment on June 18th.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/xL7GsG7iBt pic.twitter.com/q6GsVns0xZ
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2022
