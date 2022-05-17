5-star QB Jaden Rashada lists Oregon Ducks inside top-7

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

Fresh off of a visit to the city of Eugene over the weekend to spend time with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff, 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada had an announcement on Tuesday.

He released his top-7, and the Ducks were placed prominently in the mix, alongside LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, Cal, and Texas A&M.

Oregon has been in the mix for Rashada for several months now as they look to add a top QB prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. It was thought that they had a good shot to land 5-star Nico Iamaleava Jr. before he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but now they are strongly recruiting both Rashada and fellow 5-star QB Dante Moore, who was also recently on campus in Eugene.

Rashada has said that he plans to take several visits over the summer and announce his commitment in the coming year, but he is going through with the entire process, so we shouldn’t expect any more major news for a little bit.

Film

Jaden Rashada’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

95

CA

QB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

QB

ESPN

4

87

CA

QB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

CA

QB

247 Composite

5

0.9856

CA

QB

Vitals

Hometown

Pittsburg, California

Projected Position

Pro-Style Quarterback

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on September 25th, 2021

  • Visited Oregon on May 13-15, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels

  • LSU Tigers

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Florida Gators

  • Cal Golden Bears

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories