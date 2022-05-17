5-star QB Jaden Rashada lists Oregon Ducks inside top-7

Fresh off of a visit to the city of Eugene over the weekend to spend time with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff, 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada had an announcement on Tuesday.

He released his top-7, and the Ducks were placed prominently in the mix, alongside LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, Cal, and Texas A&M.

Oregon has been in the mix for Rashada for several months now as they look to add a top QB prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. It was thought that they had a good shot to land 5-star Nico Iamaleava Jr. before he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but now they are strongly recruiting both Rashada and fellow 5-star QB Dante Moore, who was also recently on campus in Eugene.

Rashada has said that he plans to take several visits over the summer and announce his commitment in the coming year, but he is going through with the entire process, so we shouldn’t expect any more major news for a little bit.

Film

Jaden Rashada’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 95 CA QB Rivals 4 5.9 CA QB ESPN 4 87 CA QB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA QB 247 Composite 5 0.9856 CA QB

Vitals

Hometown Pittsburg, California Projected Position Pro-Style Quarterback Height 6-foot-4 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on September 25th, 2021

Visited Oregon on May 13-15, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels

LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies

Florida Gators

Cal Golden Bears

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite ‘23 QB Jaden Rashada is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 188 QB from Pittsburg, CA will announce his commitment on June 18th. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/xL7GsG7iBt pic.twitter.com/q6GsVns0xZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2022

