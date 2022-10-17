5-star QB high on Florida following visit, moves up commitment date

Florida’s top quarterback target in the class of 2024, DJ Lagway, was in Gainesville over the weekend to see the Gators take on the LSU Tigers. Despite witnessing a UF loss, Lagway had an amazing time on his visit, according to On3‘s Sam Spiegelman.

“Florida this weekend was great,” Lagway said. It’s always great being around the coaching staff. It was a great atmosphere and being able to see the fans is always amazing because the amount of love they show is tremendous. It was just great to be back down in Florida.”

Lagway sees some of himself in Florida’s quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and that player comparison isn’t lost on the coaching staff. He’s their top guy for a reason, and the current scheme should be far more refined by the time Lagway arrives on campus.

Miller’s coach at Willis, Trent Miller, also spoke to On3 following his quarterback’s visit to Florida, and he spoke highly of the Gators’ recruiting approach.

“He’s raved about the environment in the Swamp and being a priority there,” Miller said Lagway. “There’s no way to say Florida hasn’t done the best job recruiting him. Everyone is doing a great job and you can’t miss from these colleges, these atmospheres, and these educations, but Florida has done a good job from a cultural standpoint. They blow him up on Twitter and they have fraternity and sorority houses hanging signs for ‘Lagway To the Swamp’ and 100,000 people screaming his name. They’ve done a good job letting him know he’s the dude we want and to make him feel at home.”

If there’s a school competing with Florida right now, it’s Clemson. Dabo Swinney is leading the charge himself and has the Tigers near the top of his list. Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are candidates to round out a potential top five, and the clock is now officially ticking on Lagway’s recruitment. He originally planned to decide in April, but now he’s thinking that January might be better.

“It’s getting earlier,” Lagway said regarding his decision timeline. “I want to be able to get this going and start recruiting for my class. I wanna get to a few more schools and get the game-day atmosphere. These visits play a big part for me as I evaluate the schools I’m really looking into. After the season, I’ll take a couple of weeks to check out some schools.”

Lagway is ranked No. 30 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 5 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024. Interestingly, On3 has him ranked at No. 8 overall in the class and No. 2 among quarterbacks, but he only has four stars to his name. He should pick up that fifth star by his senior year, but Lagway will already be committed by then. Hopefully, to the University of Florida.

