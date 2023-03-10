5-star QB Dylan Raiola to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game
The visitor list for the annual Oregon Ducks’ spring game is quickly taking shape into one of the best that Dan Lanning has ever put together during his time in Eugene.
We already knew that 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart and 5-star S KJ Bolden would be in attendance for visits to Oregon that weekend, but now news from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong shows that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola is planning a visit to Eugene for that weekend as well.
Raiola, who was previously committed to Ohio State, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the class as well. After decommitting from the Buckeyes, it’s been said that he is strongly looking at the Ducks as a potential suitor, as well as the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
If the Ducks can make a big impression on him when he is on campus in late April, it could go a long way in his recruitment, and could potentially convince him to come back to Eugene for an official visit down the line as well.
Dylan Raiola’s Recruiting Profile
The next wave of visits for @247Sports No. 1 prospect in five-star QB Dylan Raiola include #Georgia #GeorgiaTech #Nebraska #Oregon and he’ll return to #USC as well: https://t.co/w4KPVKY6FA
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 9, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Ratings
State
247Sports
5
98
AZ
QB
247Sports Composite
5
1.000
AZ
QB
Rivals
5
6.1
AZ
QB
ESPN
5
92
AZ
QB
On3 Recruiting
5
98
AZ
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
220 pounds
Hometown
Chandler, Arizona
Projected Position
Quarterback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on Jan. 21, 2022
Commits to Ohio State on May 9, 2022
Decommits from Ohio State on Dec. 17, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas Longhorns
Highlights