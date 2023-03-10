5-star QB Dylan Raiola to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The visitor list for the annual Oregon Ducks’ spring game is quickly taking shape into one of the best that Dan Lanning has ever put together during his time in Eugene.

We already knew that 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart and 5-star S KJ Bolden would be in attendance for visits to Oregon that weekend, but now news from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong shows that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola is planning a visit to Eugene for that weekend as well.

Raiola, who was previously committed to Ohio State, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the class as well. After decommitting from the Buckeyes, it’s been said that he is strongly looking at the Ducks as a potential suitor, as well as the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

If the Ducks can make a big impression on him when he is on campus in late April, it could go a long way in his recruitment, and could potentially convince him to come back to Eugene for an official visit down the line as well.

Dylan Raiola’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Ratings

State

247Sports

5

98

AZ

QB

247Sports Composite

5

1.000

AZ

QB

Rivals

5

6.1

AZ

QB

ESPN

5

92

AZ

QB

On3 Recruiting

5

98

AZ

QB

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

220 pounds

Hometown

Chandler, Arizona

Projected Position

Quarterback

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on Jan. 21, 2022

  • Commits to Ohio State on May 9, 2022

  • Decommits from Ohio State on Dec. 17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • USC Trojans

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Texas Longhorns

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

