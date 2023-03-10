5-star QB Dylan Raiola to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game

The visitor list for the annual Oregon Ducks’ spring game is quickly taking shape into one of the best that Dan Lanning has ever put together during his time in Eugene.

We already knew that 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart and 5-star S KJ Bolden would be in attendance for visits to Oregon that weekend, but now news from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong shows that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola is planning a visit to Eugene for that weekend as well.

Raiola, who was previously committed to Ohio State, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the class as well. After decommitting from the Buckeyes, it’s been said that he is strongly looking at the Ducks as a potential suitor, as well as the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

If the Ducks can make a big impression on him when he is on campus in late April, it could go a long way in his recruitment, and could potentially convince him to come back to Eugene for an official visit down the line as well.

Dylan Raiola’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 AZ QB 247Sports Composite 5 1.000 AZ QB Rivals 5 6.1 AZ QB ESPN 5 92 AZ QB On3 Recruiting 5 98 AZ QB

Vitals

Story continues

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Hometown Chandler, Arizona Projected Position Quarterback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on Jan. 21, 2022

Commits to Ohio State on May 9, 2022

Decommits from Ohio State on Dec. 17, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire