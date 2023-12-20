5-star QB DJ Lagway signs with Gators to headline 2024 class

GAINESVILLE — Florida football has its quarterback of the future with 5-star Texas star DJ Lagway’s commitment to close a fruitful National Signing Day for coach Billy Napier.

Lagway is the linchpin of a 2024 class that lost ground during the closing days but still added plenty of quality players, none more accomplished or impactful than the Willis, Texas, star signal caller.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lagway was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year on Tuesday after he accounted for 74 touchdowns — 58 passing and 16 rushing during 13 games. He is set to enroll in January and begin his transition to the college game under the tutelage quarterback Graham Mertz, who returned for a sixth season and second with the Gators.

Mertz proved to be a revelation after transferring from Wisconsin in December of 2022, finishing 2023 with a single-season school record with an SEC-leading 72.9% completion rate while throwing 20 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions in 11 games before he broke his collarbone during a Nov. 18 loss at Missouri.

Lagway has been all in on the Gators Dec. 7, 2022, choosing UF over USC, Clemson, Texas A&M and Baylor, where his father, Derek Sr., played quarterback.

Lagway attended the opening of fall camp July 31, visited Gainesville throughout the season and attended several home games.

Even as the Gators’ class sustained high-profile losses, including Texas 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime on Monday, Lagway stayed the course. Texas A&M made a late push after the school hired Mike Elko from Duke to replace Jimbo Fisher, but the top offensive player in Napier’s class honored his commitment.

