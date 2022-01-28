5-star QB Dante Moore visits Michigan State football

Michigan State received a major visitor on Thursday when 5-star quarterback Dante Moore came to town, his fifth visit to East Lansing since visits opened back up in June of 2021. Moore, a native of Detroit, attending King High School, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

Thursday, via Moore’s Twitter page, fans found out that the 5-star QB was on campus watching the MSU hoops team practice and visiting with the MSU coaches. Moore even got a picture with Tom Izzo!

Moore is ranked as a 5-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as being the No. 3 QB in the class.

It is perceived that Michigan and Notre Dame are the front runners in this recruitment at the moment but Michigan State and Ohio State are currently very, very close behind.

More!