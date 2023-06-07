5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola recruiting others to join him at UGA

Five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is the headlining piece of Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class. Raiola, who recently committed to the Bulldogs, is the top-ranked quarterback and recruit in the 2024 cycle.

Since Raiola has made his verbal pledge, he has been recruiting other elite recruits to join him at the University of Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to to put together a historic class of 2024. The Dawgs already hold the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with 17 total commitments.

Georgia has a lot of high-profile recruits on its radar. In fact, the Bulldogs already hold commitments from four five-star recruits, per 247Sports.

Raiola recently reached out via Twitter to five-star pass rusher Williams Nwaneri after Nwaneri visited Georgia.

Let’s bring ‘em home!!! Come rock with us!! https://t.co/UoMR1jmpBt — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) June 7, 2023

Williams Nwaneri is the No. 3 recruit in the country and the top-ranked defensive line prospect. He is currently projected to commit to Oklahoma, but that does not stop Dylan Raiola, Kirby Smart, and Georgia from heavily recruiting the talented defender.

Additionally, Raiola reached out to four-star offensive tackle recruit Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive lineman would be a big addition to Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class.

Come home big dawg!! https://t.co/WM0Qtnl3va — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) June 7, 2023

