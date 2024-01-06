5-star QB Bryce Underwood commits to LSU

Belleville (Michigan) standout quarterback Bryce Underwood verbally committed to LSU on Saturday, with the Class of 2025 talent choosing Baton Rouge over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, and Colorado.

Underwood made the announcement on IG Live:

The moment he made it official 🙌 5⭐️ QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, commits to LSU on his IG Live 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DXlvbhVOzA — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 6, 2024

The 6-foot-4 play-caller is ranked as the top recruit in the class and made quite a national splash in 2023, leading the Lions to a 13-1 record while holding firm in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 all but one week of the season.

While a lot can change from now until the signing period next year—as made evident during the 2023 rush of flips and watchful eyes on the transfer portal—Underwood’s choice is as monumental for LSU as it is eye-opening for the in-state perennial program and current No.1 team Michigan Wolverines.

“LSU felt like home,” Underwood told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “The relationship I built with the coaching staff is unbreakable. I’ve never felt an atmosphere better than LSU’s. It’s unreal.”

Underwood becomes the first No.1-ranked QB to choose LSU, adding to a distinguished group the past few years that includes Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

To be continued …

(USA TODAY Network)

Story originally appeared on High School Sports