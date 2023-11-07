5-star QB Bryce Underwood lists Oregon Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks have done a great job of recruiting the quarterback position over the past couple of years, landing 4-star Austin Novosad in 2023, and picking up commitments from both 4-star Michael Van Buren and 3-star Luke Moga in the class of 2024. On top of that, Oregon already has a commitment from 4-star Akili Smith Jr. in the class of 2025, as well.

Might there be another QB commitment in 2025, though?

That’s still yet to be seen. On Monday afternoon, 5-star QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 ranked QB in the 2025 class, announced that he had the Ducks among his top schools. Underwood also listed Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, and Florida State in his top 7.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

According to the 247Sports Composite, Underwood stands as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2025, standing at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

We will have to see how the Ducks continue to pursue him over the coming months, but for now they seem to be in a great spot in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire