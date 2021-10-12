5-star QB Arch Manning's game Thursday will be on NBC Sports Network

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton Manning, will have his next game televised on NBC Sports Network.

Manning, the No. 1 player in the nation in the Class of 2023, and his Isidore Newman High School teammates will be at St. Charles Catholic in Hammond, Louisiana on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Both teams are 4-0 this season and had their first two games of the year canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Isidore Newman is coming off a 70-0 win over Fisher, while St. Charles defeated Lakeshore 22-0 on Friday.

Thursday's matchup is a part of a series of football and basketball games from NBC Sports and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment called "The Battle Showcase."

Newman 2023 quarterback Arch Manning participates in a passing drill at the Manning Passing Academy held at Nicholls State in Thibodaux on July 16.

Over the weekend, the NBC event featured seven basketball games from around the country on NBC Sports Network and Peacock. One of the games featured LeBron James' son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., who plays for the California Basketball Club.

Thursday night's game is the only football game in the series.

Manning is scheduled to attend Texas' home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The visit will be Manning's third trip to a college game this fall after he made stops at Alabama two weeks ago and Georgia in September.

He also plans to attend Ole Miss' home game against LSU on Oct. 23 and Clemson's matchup against Florida State on Oct. 30.

Manning made unofficial visits to Ole Miss, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Clemson, LSU and Georgia over the summer.

