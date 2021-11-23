How 5-star QB Arch Manning played in opening playoff game against Episcopal

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning had another stellar performance on Friday night in Isidore Newman's 37-6 quarterfinals playoff victory on the road over Episcopal (9-1).

Newman (7-2) is the No. 5 seed in the Division III playoffs while Epsicopal was the No. 4 seed. Both teams were awarded a first-round bye and did not play last Friday.

Manning, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2023, threw for 194 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for 59 yards and scored on the ground as well.

Senior wide receiver Christopher Hunter and junior tight end Will Randle were Manning's top targets on the night. Hunter made seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown while Randle grabbed four balls for 43 for another score.

The Greenies' offense finished the night with more yards on the ground than through the air. To go along with Manning's rushing total, junior running back Will Zurik ran for 97 yards while senior Terrance Williams Jr. compiled 92 and scored a touchdown.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was on hand to watch Manning's performance. Manning visited Ole Miss over the summer and was at the Rebels' lopsided win over LSU in October. His uncle, Eli, had his number retired at halftime during the game and his father and grandfather also attended the school.

Manning also made stops to games at Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Clemson. He visited LSU and SMU unofficially over the summer.

In the semifinals, Isidore Newman will hit the road Friday against the No. 1 seed in the bracket, Lafayette Christian. The Knights eliminated the Greenies in the same round last season, 21-7, and won the Division III state championship for a fourth straight season.

