5-star prospect Karter Knox picks Kentucky, spurns USF Bulls

A two-month undefeated stretch for USF basketball ended with a pair of painful defeats Saturday.

Hours after the Bulls’ nation-best 15-game win streak ended with a six-point loss at Tulsa, McDonald’s All-American and former Tampa Catholic standout Karter Knox announced he will play next season at Kentucky.

The younger brother of former Wildcats star Kevin Knox and current USF guard Kobe Knox had listed USF among his final four schools.

Deemed the country’s No. 20 overall prospect from the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knox announced his decision Saturday night at halftime of his playoff game for Overtime Elite, the pro basketball league for 16- to 20-year-olds (where players can opt to play for a salary or scholarship money to preserve their college eligibility) for whom he has played this season.

“(Kentucky) Coach (John) Calipari, he has sent a lot of people to the (NBA), and I want to be a pro,” Knox said. “He told me he’s going to make me a pro, so I’m ready to hoop and win a national championship.”

A former Tampa Catholic star, Knox would’ve been arguably the most heralded recruit — any sport — in USF history had he pledged to the Bulls. He also had considered Louisville and another season at Overtime Elite, in addition to the Wildcats and USF.

A 6-foot-5 forward with a silky long-range stroke and elite burst to the rim, Knox ended the regular season for RWE — his Overtime Elite team — averaging 23.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. His team was facing the City Reapers in the best-of-five league finals in downtown Atlanta.

