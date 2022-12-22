5-star Peyton Bowen issues statement to Duck fans after controversial recruiting flip

On Wednesday morning, 5-star safety Petyon Bowen made waves in the recruiting world when he announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and instead be joining the Oregon Ducks.

Early on Thursday afternoon, Bowen once again made waves in the recruiting world, this time by announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ducks and instead signing with the Oklahoma Sooners.

What a wild ride it has been.

While Oregon faithful were riding high on Wednesday after landing the massive flip, anxiety levels started to raise near the end of the day when it became clear that the Ducks were still waiting on Bowen’s national letter of intent to come through.

That wait carried through the night into Thursday morning, when it became more clear that Bowen, the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class and No. 14 overall player in the nation, was leaning towards the Sooners, his second flip in less than 24 hours.

At 12:42 p.m. PT on Thursday Bowen made it official.

The 5-star safety issued a statement to both Oregon and Notre Dame fans after the announcement, saying in part:

Soon after choosing Oregon yesterday morning, I came to the realization that the decision was not the best path for me. I immediately started to rethink my future. Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something that I will learn from.

Here is the full statement from Bowen:

Peyton Bowen's Statement

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family

Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

The Hayes Fawcett Treatment

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Oklahoma! The No. 13 Player in the ‘23 Class committed to Oregon yesterday, but never signed. One of the craziest recruitments has now come to an end ✍️https://t.co/WrNz3mGsX5 pic.twitter.com/zp6YyBtNuP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2022

Bowen's Oregon Career

We've put together a short clip of Peyton Bowen's most memorable moments as an Oregon Duck. Thank you for watching. — The I-5 Corridor (@thei5corridor) December 22, 2022

Pen needs to hit paper

Just goes to show you it’s never over until pen hits paper ✍️ #Recruiting — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2022

ND Coach Marcus Freeman's Response

Marcus Freeman: “We’re going to focus on the ones who decided to come here." "You can't worry about the ones you didn't get." pic.twitter.com/VWhy4O8Ctm — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) December 21, 2022

5-star QB Jackson Arnold loves it

Five-star Oklahoma QB signee Jackson Arnold … who, by the way, is high school teammates with Peyton Bowen. https://t.co/hP3Uv0fMn1 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 22, 2022

Invisible Ink

Oregon looking over Peyton Bowen's NLI pic.twitter.com/HnQas2HGPE — Phip (@phleeep) December 22, 2022

