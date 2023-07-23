5-star pass rusher Zion Grady names top schools

Five-star pass rusher Zion Grady has named his top schools. Grady is one of the top players in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher plays for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game as a sophomore. Grady is the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Grady is the top-ranked edge rusher and the third-ranked player in Alabama. He is due for a big year as a junior in 2023.

Zion Grady’s top 10 schools are Georgia, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, and USC.

The five-star recruit also plays basketball. According to Grady’s Twitter page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks as a sophomore. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Charles Henderson’s Zion Grady (6) against Tallassee’s Joshua Boatwright (34) during their game in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday evening November 11, 2022. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Grady has scholarship offers from almost every top college football program. The five-star pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him rack up sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

Georgia football has the nation’s No. 1 class of 2025. The Dawgs currently have commitments from three five-stars in the 2025 cycle.

Grady announced his top schools via Twitter:

