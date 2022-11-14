5-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba sets commitment date

Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba is nearing his commitment. M’Pemba will decide among Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida. The five-star, who is a member of the class of 2023, plans to commit on Dec. 4, which is a few weeks before the early signing period begins.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports, Georgia is favored to land a commitment from M’Pemba.

Samuel M’Pemba is ranked as the fourth-best edge rusher in the senior class. M’Pemba plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 29 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 8 recruit in Florida. M’Pemba in no longer strongly considering Notre Dame, Oregon, and Alabama.

M’Pemba has taken recent visits to Georgia and Tennessee. Samuel M’Pemba could join several former IMG Academy stars like Nolan Smith to commit to Georgia football.

The five-star edge rusher announced his top four schools and his commitment via Twitter:

