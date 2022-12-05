5-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba commits to UGA football

Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Miami, Tennessee and Florida. The five-star defensive end was one of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023.

Georgia will pair M’Pemba with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris. Georgia has the second-ranked recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs now have 22 total commitments in the class of 2023. Georgia trails only the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

M’Pemba is the fourth-best edge rusher in the senior class. He plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 30 recruit in the class of 2023 and the eighth-ranked recruit in Florida. Notre Dame, Oregon and Alabama all heavily recruited the five-star pass rusher.

M’Pemba could join numerous former IMG Academy stars such as Nolan Smith, Xavian Sorey, and Daylen Everette to play for Georgia football.

The five-star edge rusher announced his commitment to Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire