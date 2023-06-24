5-star pass rusher Dylan Stewart names top schools

Five-star pass rusher Dylan Stewart has named his top five schools. Stewart has gone on numerous visits this year and has now narrowing down his top contenders to Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, South Carolina, and Maryland.

Dylan Stewart plays high school football for Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. Stewart is the top-ranked class of 2024 prospect in the D.C. region. Stewart is ranked as the second-best edge rusher and the No. 9 recruit in the nation.

The Georgia Bulldogs football program extended a scholarship offer to Stewart in May 2022. Georgia is always looking to sign elite edge rusher talent.

The Bulldogs currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, but Kirby Smart and company are currently looking for a premier pass rusher. In fact, edge rusher may be Georgia’s largest remaining position of need in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher has taken official visits to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and South Carolina. Stewart has committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

On film, Dylan Stewart lines up in several different positions across the field, but typically rushes the passer. He is also an excellent run defender and often times meets the opposing running back in the backfield before the running back can build much momentum. Stewart is an effective interior blitzer. The Friendship Academy standout displays impressive bend when rushing the passer.

On3 ranks Dylan Stewart as the No. 1 player in the class of 2024. The five-star pass rusher holds over 30 scholarship offers.

Stewart’s high school highlights, per Hudl, are quite impressive. The five-star has an incredibly high ceiling.

The five-star announced his top five schools via social media:

