5-star OT visiting UGA football for Kentucky game

Five-star offensive tackle recruit David Sanders is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs for the Kentucky game on Oct. 7. Sanders is a major recruiting target for head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia.

David Sanders is the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Sanders is the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 1 player in North Carolina.

Sanders plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Multiple Providence Day Chargers have received scholarship offers from the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs signed class of 2023 defensive back Chris Peal from Providence Day this offseason.

A few months ago, Sanders received a projection from Rivals (subscription required) to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia football has seven commitments in the class of 2025 and holds the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

Georgia already has a commitment from an elite 2025 offensive tackle recruit in Micah DeBose. DeBose and Sanders would form a dynamic duo if Georgia is able to sign both players.

Sanders is planning to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl. The elite class of 2025 recruit visited Georgia football in March 2023. Sanders also competes in track and field.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle continues filling in his frame. Georgia extended a scholarship offer to David Sanders, who additionally gets snaps at defensive end and tight end for Providence Day, in March 2022.

247Sports reported Sanders’ visit to the University of Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire