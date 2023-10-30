Advertisement

5-star OT Solomon Thomas names top schools

James Morgan
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Solomon Thomas has named his top 10 schools.

Thomas, a member of the class of 2025, considers Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida State to be his top 10 schools.

Solomon Thomas is ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the class of 2025. Thomas is the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in Florida, per 247Sports. The five-star offensive tackle recruit plays high school football for Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Thomas has received an invitation to the All-American Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

The elite offensive tackle recruit has recently visited South Carolina, Miami, and Florida.

