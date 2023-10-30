5-star OT Solomon Thomas names top schools

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Solomon Thomas has named his top 10 schools.

Thomas, a member of the class of 2025, considers Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida State to be his top 10 schools.

Solomon Thomas is ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the class of 2025. Thomas is the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in Florida, per 247Sports. The five-star offensive tackle recruit plays high school football for Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Thomas has received an invitation to the All-American Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 OT Solomon Thomas is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 313 OT from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 32 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 OT) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3NqYaQAG27 pic.twitter.com/RilBwaiVCX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 27, 2023

The elite offensive tackle recruit has recently visited South Carolina, Miami, and Florida.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire