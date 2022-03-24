5-star OT shows off pictures from Michigan State football visit
Michigan State is in the thick of a very highly contested recruitment for a 5-star offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Samson Okunlola of Brockton, Massachusetts, is a top target for Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.
Okunlola ranks as a 5-star prospect and the No. 32 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Michigan State is making a strong push for Okunlola, as he has been identified as a must-have target. Okunlola was on campus earlier this week, where the Spartans hosted him on an unofficial visit, with hopes to earn an official visit this summer.
Okunlola showed off a couple of pictures from the visit on his Twitter page:
63 went Michigan state💯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bcq6f68l6i
— Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) March 23, 2022
