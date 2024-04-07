5-star OT Michael Fasusi names his top schools

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Fasusi has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Fasusi received a scholarship offer from Georgia in May 2023.

The five-star offensive tackle prospect is rated as the No. 12 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Michael Fasusi is the third-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the fourth-ranked player in Texas.

Fasusi plays high school football for Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas. He has accepted an invitation to play in the Polynesian Bowl. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive tackle also competes in track and field.

Fasusi’s top seven schools are Georgia, Missouri, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

Fasusi is projected to commit to the Texas Longhorns, per 247Sports. The rising senior offensive lineman continues to fill out his frame. He played right tackle as a sophomore and shows good mobility. Fasusi is a strong run blocker.

The five-star has recently visited Georgia football. “Seeing Georgia, it’s a great for me. They work. They’re dogs up there. I’m trying to be a dog,” said Michael Fasusi to On3.

The Lewisville star announced his top seven schools via social media:

Georgia football recently picked up a commitment from four-star offensive tackle/guard recruit Mason Short.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire