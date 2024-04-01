5-star OT Michael Fasusi announces top seven schools, features Oklahoma

Much like the defensive line was the coveted position group of the 2024 Recruiting Class, the same could be said about the offensive line in 2025.

No position is more necessary for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail than the 2025 offensive line class, and the Sooners’ efforts have reflected that.

One of their top targets, Michael Fasusi, is narrowing down his recruitment, and announced his top seven that features the Sooners.

Oklahoma was featured alongside Oregon, Texas A&M, Missouri, USC, Georgia, and the Texas Longhorns.

Unsurprisingly, the two extensive SEC programs in Texas are in on Fasusi. UGA is one of the country’s best programs, and Oklahoma has some of the best offensive line development.

NEWS: Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 305 OT from Lewisville, TX is ranked as a Top 20 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/dDwTIIO03n pic.twitter.com/i7BxM16q8H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 1, 2024

Fasusi has been in OU’s sights for a while, as they offered him on January 18, 2023. The Sooners have been in the race for a while and will likely remain in contention throughout his recruitment.

The Sooners’ most significant competition will come from Texas and Texas A&M. Tom Loy, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, has a crystal ball in for Fasusi to land with Texas. Texas recruiting insider Hank South also has one for Texas.

Oklahoma is set to host Fasusi for an official visit on June 14. he also has officials scheduled with Texas A&M and Texas.

This is a recruitment that will go up until he signs his national letter of intent. While the Sooners may be trailing at the moment, a lot can change over the course of a recruitment.

