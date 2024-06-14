5-star OT Michael Fasusi headlines official visitors list for Norman this weekend

Official visit season is in full swing, and Norman will see a number of visitors throughout June. Last week, the Sooners hosted several prospects and this weekend is no different.

Right now, the Sooners are ranked No. 7 overall in recruiting for the class of 2025 and trail the USC Trojans. Things are far from over, and there is a real chance that Oklahoma could find itself in the top five when all is said and done for the 2025 cycle.

Last week, names like Kade Pietrzak, Daris Afalava, and Da'Saahn Brahme visited Norman, hoping to learn how they would fit into life as Oklahoma Sooner student-athletes.

Things went well for Pietrzak. Multiple predictions came in earlier this week favoring the Sooners. Afalava included the Sooners in his top four that he released on Wednesday. So, the visits have paid dividends.

There’s a lot more to be excited about this weekend. Below, we’ve rounded up all the names expected to be in Norman for official visits.

We also wanted to share a few important notes about the visitors. Let’s start with Michael Fasusi, the highest-rated player set to touch down in Norman this weekend. Fasusi’s recruitment has always been between the big schools in Texas and Oklahoma. Things seem to be trending the Longhorns direction, so in many ways, this weekend feels like Oklahoma’s final push to sway things in their direction in a big way. Oklahoma has a few five-star offensive tackles they are in on, and landing one would be a significant boost to this class and a big personal win for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Iheanachor and Melendez are pivotal recruits because Oklahoma does not have a single linebacker committed for the class of 2025. Both are inside linebackers and will play that position in college. Oklahoma would love to land a commitment from either of them to give them a little depth inside heading into next year. Both are intense, physically fearless players who use instincts to dole out punishment.

Marcus Harris was a late add, but he hails from California, where he plays ball at the famous Mater Dei High School. The West Coast recruitment effect is real with him, but Emmett Jones got Harris to cancel his visit to Oregon and come to Norman instead. That may be a situation to monitor.

Boucard and Williams-Lee will accompany Trent Wilson, the lone Oklahoma commit of the weekend. Wilson will work to convince the other defensive tackles to join him in Norman.

Oklahoma has a weekend ahead of itself. They’ll be rolling out the red carpet. Only time will tell how effective these visits were.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on X @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire