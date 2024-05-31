5-star OT Michael Fasusi locks in official visit to Oregon Ducks

The next few weeks for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are going to be incredibly busy, as some of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year take place in Eugene.

A ton of official and unofficial visits are lined up, as some of the best recruits in the nation plan to come check out the Ducks and see what Oregon is all about.

The latest player to announce that he is coming to Oregon on an official visit is 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, who was at the On3 Elite Series this past week. Fasusi is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 3 OT in the nation.

5-star OT Michael Fasusi has locked in an official visit to Oregon, according to @ChadSimmons_🦆 Read: https://t.co/h5pNmckedZ pic.twitter.com/0OyqycRiDH — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 30, 2024

Oregon has been recruiting Fasusi for a long time, and the 5-star has the Ducks among the top schools in his recruitment. We will see if Dan Lanning, and more importantly, A’lique Terry, can bring him into the fold during his visit.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire