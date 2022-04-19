This 5-star OT left Florida’s Orange and Blue Game impressed

Francis Mauigoa, a five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy, was one of the many recruits who visited Gainesville Thursday for the Florida Gators Spring Game. Although he’d been to Florida before, meeting the new staff in person gave him the opportunity to see how well he’d fit in with the new group.

Mauigoa cut his list down to 13 programs in mid-March but he’s looking to bring that number down to five or seven schools in May as he approaches the start of his senior year. Alabama, Miami and USC are thought to be the top schools in the race, but that leaves at least two or three spots open for the upcoming cut. Florida seems to be in a good spot after the visit based on Maugioa’s comments to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

“I’ve been to Florida about three times now so I have a good comfort level there,” Mauigoa said. “The last time I visited, it was when the old staff was still there so this was cool to meet the new staff face to face. I like coach Napier, he’s a good man and puts his players in a position to be successful on and off the field.”

The 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pounder met with coaches before the exhibition started and spent time with offensive line coach Rob Sale. Surrounded by 40,000+ fans and “400 recruits,” Mauigoa enjoyed the atmosphere Billy Napier and Co. created in their first run at the Swamp.

There will be plenty of competition for Mauigoa. Michigan State and Tennessee are both trending in his recruitment after initially being left off his top 13. Mel Tucker and the Spartans hosted him after the Florida visit.

Story continues

The 247Sport composite ranks Mauigoa as the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class. Florida’s struggled to land blue-chip offensive lineman in recent years, but this one’s at the top of their list.

Related

This big-time 4-star QB plans to visit Florida on Wednesday Opinion: UCF's Gasparilla Bowl rings should fuel the 2022 Gators Florida lands commitment from this underrated WR prospect ESPN's list of teams in need a big 2023 recruiting haul includes Florida Gators continue to standout for this 4-star defensive lineman

List

5 major takeaways from Florida's Orange and Blue spring game

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.