5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday.

Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same.

Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather than the Ducks after his weekend visit to Tuscaloosa.

247Sports’ National Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, placed a Crystal Ball prediction on Monday morning for Proctor to end up heading to Alabama. While the Ducks have felt good about the prospect of landing Proctor for the past month or so, it appears that his late visit to see Nick Saban may have been an impactful one.

There are still a couple of days until the early signing period, so Oregon has time to potentially talk to Proctor and get him back in line with the Ducks. However, this is still tough news to hear for Oregon fans. Of all the flip targets down the stretch for Oregon, Proctor may have been the one that was among the most likely to actually happen. Now it doesn’t seem that way.

We will see how this one plays out going forward.

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 26, 2020

Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022

Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022

Visited Oregon November 12, 2022

Visited Alabama on December 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire