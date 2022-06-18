5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits.

Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide.

After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Film

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 26, 2020

Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022

Top Schools

Iowa Hawkeyes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor is down to 2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The No. 5 Player in the ‘23 Class (#1 OT) also announced that he will cancel his remaining official visits (Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan). More Here (FREE): https://t.co/G2nzxxkKrI pic.twitter.com/qooNaiKkAY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2022

1

1