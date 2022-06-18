FOLLOW LIVE:

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits.

Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide.

After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Film

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

0.9972

IA

OT

Rivals

5

6.1

IA

OT

ESPN

5

90

IA

OT

On3 Recruiting

5

97.25

IA

OT

247 Composite

5

97

IA

OT

Vitals

Hometown

Des Moines, Iowa

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

330 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 26, 2020

  • Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

Twitter

1

1

