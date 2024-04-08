5-Star OT Josh Petty locks in official visit with the Oregon Ducks

The college football recruiting season for the class of 2025 is starting to ramp up, and the Oregon Ducks are already on the trail. On Sunday, Josh Petty, a 5-star offensive tackle, locked in official visits with four schools, one of which is Oregon, according to a report from On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

At 6’5″ and 262 lbs., Petty is one of the most physically gifted tackles in his class, and he seems to love finishing his blocks with Jackson Powers-Johnson-style pancakes. Relative to his peers, 247 Sports ranks Petty as the No. 2 OT in 2025, and On3 ranks him at No. 4.

Along with Oregon, Petty announced official visits with the Clemson Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and the Stanford Cardinal. His visit with the Ducks is scheduled for June 14th.

The Ducks have had success recruiting tackles during Dan Lanning’s time at Oregon, bringing in 5-star Josh Conerly in the class of 2022 and landing Ajani Cornelius as one of the top transfers in the class of 2023. Last year, they were close to landing 5-star Brandon Baker, but he ended up committing to Texas.

Conerly and Cornelius were the Ducks starting OTs in 2023, and they are expected to start at tackle for the Ducks in the fall. After this season though, both will probably move on to the NFL, leaving openings at the tackle spot, which could make OT recruiting a focus in 2025.

