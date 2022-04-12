  • Oops!
5-star OT Francis Mauigoa reportedly to attend MSU spring game

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the country will reportedly be on hand for Michigan State’s spring game this weekend.

Justin Thind and Corey Robinson of 247Sports are reporting that five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa will be attending Michigan State’s spring game on Saturday. Mauigoa hails from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Michigan State has yet to offer Mauigoa, which is interesting to see since he has offers from more than 30 programs. The Spartans could jump up his interest list with a strong visit this weekend and an offer his way.

Recruiting
Recruiting

