5-star OT Francis Mauigoa reportedly to attend MSU spring game

One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the country will reportedly be on hand for Michigan State’s spring game this weekend.

Justin Thind and Corey Robinson of 247Sports are reporting that five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa will be attending Michigan State’s spring game on Saturday. Mauigoa hails from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Michigan State has yet to offer Mauigoa, which is interesting to see since he has offers from more than 30 programs. The Spartans could jump up his interest list with a strong visit this weekend and an offer his way.

2023 5⭐️ OT Francis Mauigoa is visiting #MichiganState for Saturday’s spring game, a source tells @JustinThind & @C_Robinson247. He’s the 2nd-best OT in the nation. Massive addition to a visitor list that has multiple five-stars. Profile: https://t.co/zDXXxOI2zI @FrancisMauigoa pic.twitter.com/oyzSjX1KU4 — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 11, 2022

List

Looking at Michigan State football's recent offers to start the month of April

Recruiting

More Football!