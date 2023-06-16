5-star OT announces top 10 schools; One Pac-12 team notably left off list
The Oregon Ducks continue to be in a great position to land one of the best players in the entire 2024 class, and one of the best offensive linemen in program history.
What’s notable is that one Pac-12 team that was originally thought to be in the mix has seemingly fallen by the wayside in the recruitment.
5-star OT Brandon Baker announced his top 10 schools on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, the Ducks made the cut. Maybe surprising to some, the USC Trojans received no mention.
For a long while, Baker has been considered an Oregon lean. The Ducks did a fantastic job of recruiting him early when Adrian Klemm was the OL coach, and new OL coach A’lique Terry has done well to pick up where he left of and continue to put Oregon out in front. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Ducks have an 84.6% chance to land Baker. Second on that list of probability is USC, with a 4.9% chance to get the OT’s commitment, but that might go down now with Baker leaving the Trojans outside of his top 10.
Baker is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 OT. He has taken multiple visits to Eugene over the past year, most recently for the Ducks’ spring game at the end of April. We will likely see him back on campus at some point this summer for his official visit as well.
Brandon Baker’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Five-Star OT Brandon Baker is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’5 290 OT from Ontario, CA is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ZyVPyAkpcR pic.twitter.com/LR8k6cUdaN
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
CA
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9773
CA
OT
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
OT
ESPN
4
83
CA
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
96
CA
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
285 pounds
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on March 27, 2022
Has visited Eugene multiple times
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes
Texas Longhorns