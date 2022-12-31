5-star Oregon target Nyckoles Harbor is turning heads at Under Armour All-American Game

Zachary Neel
A new 5-star prospect has emerged for Oregon Duck fans to turn their eyes towards, with jumbo-athlete Nyckoles Harbor recently announcing that he will be taking a visit to Eugene in the coming month ahead of his official commitment later this year.

Harbor is one of the top remaining uncommitted players in the 2023 class, standing at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and ranking as the No. 16 overall player in the class. He has made waves throughout the past year with viral videos of his track speed, where he has clocked a 10.28 100-meter dash at that size. He plays both tight end and defensive end in high school but is hoping to play on the offensive side of the ball at the next level.

This past week at the Under Armour All-American Game, Harbor has once again turned heads going through drills both as a DE and pass-catcher, while also making a case as one of the fastest players in attendance. Here are some of the best videos and social media reactions from his performance thus far:

