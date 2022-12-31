5-star Oregon target Nyckoles Harbor is turning heads at Under Armour All-American Game

A new 5-star prospect has emerged for Oregon Duck fans to turn their eyes towards, with jumbo-athlete Nyckoles Harbor recently announcing that he will be taking a visit to Eugene in the coming month ahead of his official commitment later this year.

Harbor is one of the top remaining uncommitted players in the 2023 class, standing at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and ranking as the No. 16 overall player in the class. He has made waves throughout the past year with viral videos of his track speed, where he has clocked a 10.28 100-meter dash at that size. He plays both tight end and defensive end in high school but is hoping to play on the offensive side of the ball at the next level.

This past week at the Under Armour All-American Game, Harbor has once again turned heads going through drills both as a DE and pass-catcher, while also making a case as one of the fastest players in attendance. Here are some of the best videos and social media reactions from his performance thus far:

As a Pass-Catcher

5⭐ ATH Nyckoles Harbor vs 4⭐ LSU DB commit Javien Toviano 👀 Live Updates from Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 2: https://t.co/Lu6Gs4vY17 pic.twitter.com/6EAyvaNW9A — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 31, 2022

As a Sprinter

Colorado 4-star RB signee Dylan Edwards (@dylan_edwards02) beats 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor in a 40-yard dash, reportedly running a 4.41💨 Read: https://t.co/Lu6Gs4vY17 pic.twitter.com/9jkwhGgaRa — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 31, 2022

The Run-Off

Nyckoles Harbor and Dylan Edwards with matching 4.42s in final, might do run off, I’m saying call it a tie and save their legs pic.twitter.com/njdupPejg4 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 31, 2022

That's a Big Pass-Catcher

Oregon Interest

Here's a clip from five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor talking about his Oregon interest. Watch the full 14-minute interview on our DSA recruiting board, as our guy Jeff McCulloch (@Rivals_Jeff) is in Orlando for the Under Armour Next All-America Game:https://t.co/Ypo1DdOClx pic.twitter.com/8ilvdVCvzm — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) December 29, 2022

"The Best of Both Worlds"

5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor likes what he sees in Oregon's football and track programs👀 Read: https://t.co/D9ENTmpDFy pic.twitter.com/T5o22BFfZw — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 29, 2022

Official Date for Visit Set

🚨NEW🚨 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is set to take an official visit to Oregon on January 27-29th🦆 Details: https://t.co/YhptDpBeJR pic.twitter.com/u2PWdl0oxg — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 29, 2022

