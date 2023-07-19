5-star Oregon target Justin Williams announces commitment date

One of the top targets for the Oregon Ducks is set to come off of the board in the coming days. Unfortunately, it appears that he is trending away from Dan Lanning and the staff.

Five-star linebacker Justin Williams announced on Wednesday that he will make his commitment official on Monday, July 26. Williams is rated as the No. 1 overall linebacker in the 2024 class, and the No. 11 overall player.

For several months, the Ducks have been thought of as the leader to land a commitment from Williams. However, over the last couple of months, the Georgia Bulldogs have made a major push in his recruitment, and they are now predicted to ultimately land his commitment.

This comes not long after Oregon was unable to land a commitment from five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats instead.

Oregon does currently have commitments from both four-star linebacker, Dylan, Williams, and four-star Kamara Mothudi in the 2024 class. Should they be able to pull off and upset and land Williams over the defending champion Bulldogs, it would be a feather in the cap for Dan Lanning during his time in Eugene.

Williams will officially be making his decision between Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, and Texas.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire