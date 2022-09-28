5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him.
On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State.
Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end.
Film
David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
97
TX
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DL
ESPN
4
88
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
5
98
TX
DL
247 Composite
5
0.9965
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
270 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021
Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan State Spartans
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Oklahoma Sooners
Miami Hurricanes
Texas Longhorns
