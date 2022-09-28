5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State.

Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end.

Film

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma Sooners

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Longhorns

