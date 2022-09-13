5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook to visit Eugene for Ducks vs. BYU game
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have an incredibly important opportunity on Saturday afternoon, with the No. 14 BYU Cougars coming to town and offering an opportunity to get back into the national limelight after a disappointing start to the year.
It will also be a big week for Dana Altman and the Ducks’ basketball team, with 5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook coming to town for the game between two top-25 teams. While Cook is committed to Oregon’s top-10 recruiting class, it’s never a bad opportunity to solidify that commitment, especially considering the fact that Cook de-committed from the Ducks earlier this year.
It will be a great opportunity for Cook to see first-hand what type of atmosphere he is coming to in Eugene, with the fans out in drove at Autzen. Never a bad thing.
Film
Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
98
AZ
SF
Rivals
5
N/A
AZ
SF
ESPN
5
94
AZ
SF
On3 Recruiting
5
97.7
AZ
SF
247 Composite
5
0.9977
AZ
SF
Vitals
Hometown
Jefferson, Oregon
Projected Position
Small Forward
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022
De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022
Re-committed to Oregon Ducks on August 12, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Kentucky Wildcats
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Arizona Wildcats
i’ll be on campus this weekend for the Oregon vs BYU game!! #goducks
— Marquis Cook™️ (@marquiscookk) September 12, 2022