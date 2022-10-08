5-star OLB attending UGA game for second straight week

Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba is attending a Georgia football game for the second straight week. M’Pemba watched the Georgia-Missouri game last week and is now set to attend the Georgia-Auburn game.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another class of 2023 edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs. Georgia currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and has commitments from 20 members of the senior class.

Georgia is looking to reload at the edge rusher position after several Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Samuel M’Pemba is ranked as the second-best edge rusher in the class of 2023. M’Pemba plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 24 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 8 recruit in Florida. M’Pemba considers Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama, and Tennessee to be his top seven schools.

Samuel M’Pemba could join several former recent IMG Academy stars like Nolan Smith and Daylen Everette to commit to Georgia football. The five-star pass rusher is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Who will be the next top recruit to commit to the University of Georgia?

Samuel M’Pemba is not the only five-star pass rusher attending the Georgia-Auburn game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire