5-star Ohio State commit planning visit to Oregon Ducks this summer

When looking at the future, there are few players better than 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2026.

Henry is already committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but there is a long time before he signs on the dotted line, so anything can happen in his recruitment.

It appears, according to a report from On3, that Henry is planning to take a visit out to Eugene this summer to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Henry visited Oregon once before, but wants to check things out again as he continues he’s recruitment.

Henry is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 1 wide receiver. He stands at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, and is one of the best WR prospects we’ve seen in the high school ranks in quite some time.

Now let’s see what Junior Adams can do to recruit him.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire