5-star offensive tackle sought by Florida to visit, sets commitment date

College football recruiting is back in high gear after the conclusion of the regular season and the Florida Gators are still pushing hard for the top prep prospects remaining in the 2023 class.

With flurries of campus visits and trips out to see the recruits in their home environment in full swing, the lingering student-athletes are beginning to announce their decisions on where they plan on taking their talents. Among those sought by Billy Napier and Co. is five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola out of Braintree (Massachusetts) Thayer Academy who recently set his announcement date for Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. EST in his high school’s gymnasium, according to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound lineman has an official visit planned for the Swamp this coming weekend which marks his second trip to Gainesville in the last month. He also made official visits to see the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan State Spartans and Miami Hurricanes back in June while also making additional unofficial stops with the two Sunshine State schools recently as well.

Okunlola is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 16 and 3, respectively. The Hurricanes hold two of 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions while also in the lead according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 66.6% chance of landing him; the Gators are second at 29.8%.

