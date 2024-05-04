5-star offensive tackle sets May official visit with LSU

LSU already has one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle, holding commitments from the top quarterback, running back and receiver in the class, which includes No. 1 overall prospect quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Now, the Tigers are looking to add one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle to that group. They’ve set an official visit for May 22 with Michael Fasusi, a five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas.

Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player nationally and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class per the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has also set official visits to Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma, all of which will take place in June.

LSU seemingly has some ground to make up with Fasusi, and the in-state Texas Longhorns are a heavy favorite according to On3. Coach Steve Sarkisian’s team also holds three Crystal Ball projections to land Fasusi, according to 247Sports.

