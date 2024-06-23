5-Star offensive tackle includes Oklahoma Sooners in Top 3

Offensive line recruiting is the biggest storyline across the country in the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners are in the mix for a number of blue-chip offensive linemen, hoping to add to their group up front that includes four-star offensive lineman Ryan Fodje and three-star prospect Owen Hollenbeck.

Though it looks like he’s been trending away from the Sooners, five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood included Oklahoma in his top three schools as his recruitment roars on. The Sooners were included alongside Alabama and Florida State.

There was a time when the Sooners were considered the favorite before Texas A&M made a strong push, and more recently, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SoonerScoop and On3’s Josh McCuistion put in an On3 prediction favoring the Crimson Tide. Haywood is considered the No. 2 offensive tackle in the On3 Industry Rankings and the No. 9 overall prospect.

5-star OT Ty Haywood tells @ChadSimmons_ he is focused on Oklahoma, FSU and Alabama‼️ Who will land the nation's No. 2 OT?🤔 Read: https://t.co/lBKZl94JJ7 pic.twitter.com/qLpsqLzidR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 23, 2024

At the moment, it may look like Haywood is trending away, don’t count the Sooners out just yet. They’ve recruited really well over the course of Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma.

However, even if they can’t land a commitment from Haywood, the Sooners are still very much in the mix for five-star prospects Michael Fasusi and Andrew Babaloa, four-star tackle Lamont Rogers, and Rivals four-star prospect Darius Afalava.

