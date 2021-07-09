5-star offensive guard Devon Campbell names LSU among top five
The second top athlete of the day to drop his top school’s list, Devon Campbell named the LSU Tigers among his final five schools. Alabama, Oklahoma, Southern California, and Texas were the other schools in the mix. At this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the No. 1 offensive guard in the country is going to be heading to Austin to play his college football.
However, you can’t rule out the off chance that LSU might be able to pull off a signing day surprise. Currently, the Tigers have a five-star quarterback in Walker Howard, five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell, and four-star Bo Bordelon committed to their class among others. Campbell, Bordelon, and Devon Campell would give the Tigers a very solid core of young talent to help LSU’s future efforts at chasing the CFP trophy once again.
Campbell isn’t expected to make his final decision until the Under Armour All-American game in January of 2022. He is expected to be in Death Valley this fall to take in the atmosphere of Tigers Stadium.
Devon Campbell’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
23
6
1
Rivals
5
21
6
1
ESPN
5
7
2
1
247 Composite
5
10
3
1
Vitals
Hometown
Arlington, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6-3
Weight
310
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 28, 2020
No official visit scheduled at the time of publication
Offers
Louisiana State
Alabama
Oklahoma
Southern California
Texas
Crystal Ball
Film
