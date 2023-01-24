5-star Notre Dame target will not announce his commitment at end of January

When Illinois five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott announced he planned to commit on the 31st of January, it looked like he was a lock to make his pledge to Notre Dame.

Just by reading into what Scott was doing — visiting South Bend days before his announcement — observers believed it was almost a forgone conclusion he would commit to Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman.

The Irish, along with Scott’s other finalists, will have to wait a bit longer to find out where the talented defensive lineman plans to play his college football. On Tuesday, Scott went to Twitter and announced he will not announce his pledge in a week and is postponing his “commitment until further notice.”

At this point it’s hard to read what Scott might do, but multiple insiders believed until today that he was headed to South Bend. It’s another roller-coaster recruitment that should seem normal as this point if you follow closely.

