5-star Notre Dame prospect will visit South Bend this weekend

When Illinois 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott announced that he would make his college decision at the end of January, many believed that Notre Dame would be the pick.

Scott ended up put off his announcement, as he wanted to rethink his choice. The Irish took that in stride and continued to recruit the impressive player. It has paid off, as today Scott went to twitter and let everyone know that he will be back in South Bend this coming Saturday for a visit.

With spring practice starting on Wednesday, it makes plenty of sense for Scott to want to visit with second-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff as they are back with the team.

I’ll be at ND this Saturday (3/25)☘️ @CoachWash56 — Justin Scott (@juustinscott) March 20, 2023

Scott stands 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 310 pounds is ranked as the 14th overall player and 4th best defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite.

