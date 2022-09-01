5-star Notre Dame decommit sets official visit date to Florida

Those following the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley know that the Notre Dame decommit pledged to use an official visit on the Florida Gators in late August. According to 247Sports, Keeley has now set a date of September 10 for that visit, which is Florida’s week two matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Keeley has plans to stop by three schools so far. Ohio State will get him in week one for their matchup against Notre Dame and Alabama has October 7 locked in for the official visit. He used one on Notre Dame in June as well, so there’s room for one more team to get in the race.

Florida last hosted Keeley in March, which was his first meeting with Billy Napier and the new staff. Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson made a strong impression on him and the Gators have kept in close touch with him since. The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Alabama to earn his commitment, but the Gators are viewed as a close second.

Keeley is a top-seven recruit in the class of 2023, according to On3 and 247Sports, but ESPN and Rivals are more bearish on him at Nos. 24 and 19, respectively. On3’s consensus rankings, which equally weights all four services, have him at No. 11 overall and No. 1 among edge rushers.

